Shahid Kapoor Rangooning Just Before Valentines Day!

If the fast-paced trailer, explicit posters and vibrant songs didn’t get you excited enough for 24th February, actor Shahid Kapoor is here with yet another promotional video about his movie Rangoon. The video is sure to provoke a laugh or two to the viewers, as Shahid is seen “Rangooning” in a car, even though the theme of the movie is rather serious – love in the time of war.

With his stellar co-actors Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, the love triangle seems more interesting than ever. The three are evidently having a gala time preparing and promoting, as this video was immediately followed by yet another.

#rangooning A video posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:06am PST

🌼 A video posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:17am PST

In the second video Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing a Snapchat filter and singing lines from Rangoon’s popular song Bloody Hell. Humour was plenty in this one as well! For a character as bloody and intense as Nawab Malik, Shahid is sure having his share of fun.

In a recent event Shahid also mentioned in an event previously that he has promotional plans for Valentines Day as well. With just about 10 days to go, this action-packed film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj has a seemingly crazy side to it.