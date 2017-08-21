Shocking! 6 Men Harassed And Surrounded Ileana D’Cruz Publicly And You Won’t Believe What Happened Next

Actress Ileana D’cruz was harassed by male fans on her way to a fashion show event

Actress Ileana D’cruz was on her way to the Lakme Fashion Week 2017 when the incident took place. The actress revealed that her car had stopped at a red traffic signal when six men surrounded her car and began banging on the windows and one even lay down on the bonnet of her car. Her bright yellow car must have caught the attention of the actress and that’s when they started acting out.

Ileana D’cruz told Mumbai Mirror that, “They started banging against the window, pressing themselves against the car, one of them even lying down on the top of the bonnet and laughing. I’ve been eve teased when I was younger, but I didn’t expect guys to misbehave to this level at this age.”

Ileana admitted she could have taken their pictures and called them out publicly but it would have encouraged them more. She added “They followed my car even after the signal turned green. It was like a power trip for them.”

She was also scared for her driver’s safety as they were 6 men and she wouldn’t be of much help against them all. “They could have beaten him up and I wouldn’t have been able to stop them. So the only thing my chauffeur could do was honk while I ignored their antics”

Actress reasoned that she played it safe this time by not reacting to the crazy fans, “I don’t even know who they are. May be I’ll handle the situation differently if, God forbid, it happens again, but this time, I played safe.” She won’t be involving the police but she will hire bodyguards if this keeps on happening.

Ileana D’cruz then tweeted her anger saying, “it’s a pretty shitty world we live in. I’m a public figure. I understand that I don’t have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life. But that doesn’t give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don’t confuse “fan antics” with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day.”

She added that ‘fan antics’ shouldn’t be confused with her image. After all the actress is still a woman and demands respect like any other woman.

Actress Vidya Balan had also shared her experience of a male fan misbehaving with her at Kolkata airport. The ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ actress Swara Bhaskar also shared a similarly disturbing incident in which she was groped between crowds. Actresses are always subjected to such actions and sometimes it can get out of hand. Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Esha Gupta, Sunny Leone, Kalki Koechlin and Fatima Sana Shaikh were also body shamed on social media.

On the work front, she was last seen in the family comedy ‘Mubarakan’ starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The movie got a good response from the audiences and is still basking in the glory.

Ileana D’cruz will be seen in ‘Baadshaho’ with Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jamwal and Esha Gupta. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and is all set to release on September 1st this year.

