Shocking! Kamal Haasan’s Daughter Got Saved From Getting Kidnapped

Kamal Haasan reveals that his film Mahanadi’s plot was inspired from a real life conspiracy of his daughter’s kidnap!

The veteran actor Kamal Haasan has been working in the film industry for the past 58 years. He is a superstar, especially when it comes to South Indian films. For Hindustan times, the actor has recently listed down 70 of his films which according to him changed his life. And with each of the film, he has added a small note.

But before the list, the actor had put a disclaimer as a caution. The disclaimer reads, “I’m not trying to recommend movies or impose my choices on other people. Films are my profession, my life. The way I react to a film will be different from the way other people would. I’m sure I will probably notice nuances other people may not. Finally, it’s like falling in love! Why do you fall in love with someone? Who knows? It’s the same with movies.”

Writing about one of his films, Mahanadi, for which he was the actor as well as the writer, Haasan revealed that it was inspired from a real life conspiracy.

The actor says, “I have never spoken of what prompted me to write Mahanadi. Now my daughters are old enough to understand the ways of this world I can… My household help, all of them, conspired to kidnap my daughter for ransom. They even did a dry run. By accident, I discovered their plan. I was angry, unnerved and ready to kill for my baby’s safety.”

He added on saying, “But I saw the sense in time. I was to write a new script and I kept delaying it for a month. Later when I sat down to write, the script wrote itself…maybe assisted by my fear, apprehension and paranoia.”

The story of Mahanadi (1994) is about a man whose daughter gets kidnapped and later sold as a s*x-worker.

