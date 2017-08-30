SHOCKING! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati Postponed To This Date!

The Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone starrer historical movie Padmavati has been postponed to a later date

Everyone is keen to know when the magum opus Padmavati directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be coming to theatres. ‘Padmavati’ is written, directed and co-produced by award winning director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

With our favorite Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, with an added all time star Shahid Kapoor, fans can’t wait for the film.

Unfortunately, it looks like they will have to.

The period drama is an adaptation of Queen Padmavati from Mewar played by Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Alauddin Khilji, her nemesis while Shahid Kapoor will portray the role of King Rana Rawal Ratan Singh of 1303.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt will also be part of this movie. Ironically, Aditi and Sanjay are busy promoting on their own film ‘Bhoomi’ which is set to release next month.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, ‘Padmavati’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been postponed. The movie which was all set to release this year on November 17th has now been pushed to April 2018!

The reason given is large amounts of shooting is still left, along with special effects and others production needs.

The source also informed website saying, “’Padmavati’ has been postponed from November 17 to April next year. April is a good month as both the ‘Baahubalis’ had released then. The school holidays start and ‘Padmavati’ is an Rs.150 crore (approx) film so it will need a prolonged holiday to recover the cost and the fact is, in November there are no holidays.”

They added, “Also the post-production of the film will take months. There are various battle scenes which need a lot of VFX and that’s the major reason the film has been postponed. The second reason is, that some major portions of the film are still to be shot on the principal actors, including Shahid, Ranveer, Deepika and Sanjay Dutt’s entire portion. Dutt plays Ranveer’s (Alauddin Khalji) father in the film.”

But on the flip side, a source from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team says that these are baseless rumours and that the film is all set to release on the finalized date itself, “It’s not true.The rumour started because of the FWICE strike as the shooting got a bit delayed. Only some minor patchwork remains to be shot with Ranveer, Deepika and Shahid and everything including VFX and editing is happening simultaneously. The film is racing towards its release date.”

Fans of the stars have been eagerly waiting for the movie trailer to come but no announcement has been made yet. The movie is still lagging in shootings and will not possibly complete by October.

With so many controversies and rumours surrounding ‘Padmavati,’ we hope the movie is worth the wait.