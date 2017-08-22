Sidharth Malhotra Reveals Varun Dhawan Farted On His Face, Wants To Be With Alia Bhatt On An Island!

Sidharth Malhotra talks about his buddies Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in a recent interview.

The Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debuts together in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. They had also appeared together on KJo’s talk show Koffee With Karan and people just loved their camaraderie. But this time it was Sidharth alone who made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter With Neha.

On the show, while talking about Varun Dhawan, he revealed a moment when the actor almost farted on his face. He said, “I remember this one time, we were all going back in our van in LA. And he obviously eat dinner and is coming into the van. And the van was, we were 8 ADs, so you had to slide through to get to the back. It was a three- row van and you’ve just eaten and it’s a quiet van and Varun walks in and there’s some subtle kind of release of all the gas he has consumed by eating “chicken” and all the protein. That’s all the guy eats, man! And who was in front and was crossing by? It was me!”

Now this is going to be really embarrassing for Varun! Let’s see if he reacts on Sidharth’s revelation.

On the other hand, in a recent interview, Sidharth was asked to choose between Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt to be with on a deserted island. To which he replied, “I’ve already been on a beach with Katrina and Jacqueline, Katrina in Baar Baar Dekho and Jacqueline in this film, so I think Alia is left, I’ve never been on a beach with Alia, so yea.”

Well, talking about Sidharth and Alia never been together on a beach, we can recall their hot photoshoot for Vogue on a beach. So was it only an excuse to choose Alia and not others? We leave that on our readers to decide.

Sidharth Malhotra is coming up with his film A Gentleman releasing on August 25, this year. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.