Sidharth Malhotra Names Kids Of His A Gentleman Co-Star Jacqueline Fernandez And They Are Hilarious!

Sidharth Malhotra has thought of a few names for his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez’s kids!

The Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are very soon going to be seen sharing screen space together in the film A Gentleman. The film is going to feature a sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Jacqueline.

The actor was at Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter With Neha, where he talked about his co-star. He referred to the day when he went out on the streets of Mumbai on a bike with Jacky to promote their film. He explained how the actress was least interested in him and was rather busy in the social media.

The actor said, “Jacky is the brand ambassador of social media. While we were on the bike promoting A Gentleman, she was quite worried about her phone as she was doing the live video. She is a mad and a crazy girl to work with. And then she was not interested in me or what we were doing. She was more interested in what’s happening on social media.”

He went on to name her kids on the names on famous social media sites. Sid said, “I think if we take away social media from her, a part of Jacky will die. I also feel one if she has kids, one of them would be named Facebook. One would be named Instagram and one would be Twitter.”

Isn’t that hilarious? We wonder how would the actress react on such names for her kids!

Talking about the work front of Sidharth Malhotra, he is also coming up with films like Ittefaq and Aiyaary. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez is going to be seen in Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan which is releasing on September 29, this year. She is also a part of the film Drive which stars Sushant Singh Rajput.