Snapped: Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan Sunbathing With Kids Suhana And AbRam

While Shah Rukh Khan is back in the country, Gauri Khan along with kids is having a gala time in LA.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had recently taken off to Los Angeles for a family vacation. The superstar along with wife Gauri Khan and kids was having a family time away from work and busy schedules. But now the superstar is back in the country for the promotions of his next ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, which stars Anushka Sharma in the female lead. However, Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are still in LA enjoying their vacation.

Gauri Khan recently shared a picture of her relaxing by the beach with kids Suhana and AbRam. Aryan is missing from the picture and we wonder if it’s him who was clicking the picture. Nevertheless, the picture looks amazing and classy!

Gauri Khan shared the picture with a caption, “The classic stretch of sand#malibubeach”

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan as Harry plays a tour guide who is lost in his life, while Anushka Sharma as Sejal is seen as his tourist. The story revolves around Harry and Sejal’s journey across Europe. A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love and relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security, and solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of these, there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and much more.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film releases on August 4!

