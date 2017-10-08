Social Media Gives Massive Thumbs Up To Hrithik Roshan For Speaking Up The Truth

Hrithik Roshan caught the nation by surprise as he broke his silence over the Kangana Ranaut controversy. The actor took to social media to pour his heart out to the audience and also gave his very first media interview on the subject last evening.

The interview took social media by storm as the netizens united in support of Hrithik. The interview was touted as ‘underconfident’ but ‘real’ with Hrithik laying down his guard and exposing his vulnerabilities to the world, being more ‘human’ than a ‘star’.

Almost immediately after the 10 min teaser of the interview with The Republic was out, social media went into a frenzy witnessing a never seen before avatar of Hrithik Roshan.

Social media went ablaze with active conversations discussing the actors revealations and explanations. The audience hailed the actor for presenting facts and evidence supporting his claims.

Here are a few tweets of the massive support that the netizens extended to the Bollywood Superstar.

We talk about punishing men but what about punishing women who fall so low & harass men to such degree #HrithikSpeaksToArnab — Sara Tendulkar (@SaraSachin_rt) October 7, 2017

We Are With You @iHrithik . You Talked From Your Heart In This Interview With Arnab Goswami. Never Let Down. 👍#HrithikSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/wZI55Jsjd3 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaOfc) October 7, 2017

Hrithik face was so sad when he talked about her mails. He is no doubt harassed by her He is innocent for sure #HrithikSpeaksToArnab — priya (@priyajirock) October 7, 2017

Shame on bollywood & some TV anchors who supported lies of kanga w/out any evidence to harass a gentlemen like hritik #HrithikSpeaksToArnab — vikash purohit (@vikash_316) October 7, 2017

@iHrithik I wonder how a man can be so humble and graceful in this pathetic situation. #HrithikSpeaksToArnab #WeSupportHrithik — Manisha Mukherjee (@ManishaMukher28) October 7, 2017

The actor not only confessed to being ‘uncomfortable’ speaking about the issue on National television, but also expressed that he feared that his words would be misconstrued.

Hrithik Roshan took to a national platform to address questions and present his side of the story, maintaining that he is a peace loving person and doesn’t want to fight but merely present his side of the story.

The actors words have touched chords with the viewers who are seen taking to social media to praise his dignified stance.