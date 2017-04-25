Sonakshi Sinha Finally BREAKS SILENCE About Performing At The Justin Bieber Concert!

Sonakshi Sinha, was about to be seen in the purpose tour and we know the real truth, she said it.

Besides, she hates rumors so bad that she angrily responded to one this time and made sure people don’t open up their mouths so often.

She was being addressed as performer for the Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour in India, but thats all folks! She is not going to do so, or even be seen around the International pop sensation at the DY Patil Stadium. Sonakshi was upset with this fake news for real this time.

So, to clear all the dust, she gave a public statement for this and told everybody that she is not going to perform. These are her words, ‘Firstly, I am not performing at the Bieber concert. It was speculated because I was approached and carried forward by publications and portals even after I stated in various interviews that it’s not happening. Secondly, I am an actor who loves music, who loves to perform and who loves to sing. And if anyone has a problem with that, in the wise words of baba Bieber himself… they can go “love” themselves. Over and out.’

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Woaaah! Wasn’t that as bitter as a bitter gourd stuffed into someone’s mouth. This lady is just too done with rumors it seems. The Noor actress is exhausted and now she has finally put some water to this fire, expecting people to stop believing it and here we are spreading your word Sonakshi.

We hope she has a good time now, despite the fact that wrong news interpretations are always annoying. The actress is coming up with two new movies this year, “Ittefaq” and “Namastey England.” None of them have been slated as of now but soon shall be. We look forward to all her movies this year.

Watch Video Public Review: Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor First-Day First Show

