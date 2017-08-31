I Am NOT In Awe Of Salman Khan: Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha had made her big debut with Salman Khan back in 2010 with ‘Dabaang’

Sonakshi Sinha had joined the industry in 2010 with her debut film ‘Dabaang’. She had now a wide range of films under her name and continues to do so.

She had started off her career with the mentor and close friend Salman Khan in the debut movie. The pair has been the best buddies right from the start.

The duo had created a rather convincing pair onscreen and has continued to share that special bond for years. Sonakshi Sinha was also recast in the sequel ‘Dabaang 2’ with Salman Khan once again.

But Sonakshi recently admitted that wasn’t in complete awe of the actor. Say what!

Sonakshi Sinha was on the #NoFilterNeha podcast, hosted by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia when she revealed this news,

She said, “He (Salman) has literally seen me grow up! From college onwards, that’s when I first met him, and to now… It’s like so normal. Usually, people are in awe of him… I’m not!”

Sonakshi Sinha also added that Salman Khan is very good with advice and helps her out a lot. She states, “Honestly, the best advice he has given me is that I should do movies. And here I am.”

Hands down The funniest interview I’ve ever done! @nehadhupia sure did her homework. For too much lolz Listen to http://saa.vn/nfnsonakshi #NoFilterNeha #sonabeingsavage A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

She gave us a surprise when she revealed that she was pursuing fashion when Salman Khan advised her to give Bollywood and acting a shot. “He encouraged me to become fit and join the film industry. I will always be thankful to him,”

Sonakshi also admitted that she wants to be a singer as well, secondary to her, “I love singing. It’s something I used to do since I was a child — like, I’d download songs and the lyrics, get them printed, record my voice and put it on CDs and tapes! I’d really enjoy it… Acting is something I never planned, but when it happened to me, I was more than thankful,”

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan will be seen once again in ‘Dabaang 3’ which is set to release next year.

