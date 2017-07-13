Spotted: Lovebirds Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Holidaying

Virat Kohli spends time with Anushka Sharma in New York and the two look adorable together.

Before the Indian captain Virat Kohli leaves for the Sri Lanka tour later this month, the handsome hunk took some time out for girlfriend Anushka Sharma. Post-India-West Indies series, Virat Kohli headed straight to New York where Anushka Sharma was already present for IIFA 2017, which will begin from July 15. The two were spotted on the streets of New York and the pictures of the same have gone viral on social media.

Virat surely knows how to keep his lady love happy. Before heading for his big cricket matches, he chose to spend time with her. The two are surely giving us major couple goals. One can see in the photos, Anushka Sharma looking pretty in an off-shoulder top and black shorts, while Virat carries the casual look.

Fans can’t get enough of them making public appearances together. The two are giving some serious relationship goals and the guarded PDA between the two is loved and adored by their fans. The adorable couple is going strong with each passing day and each one is waiting for them to get married.

On the professional front, Kohli will now leave for Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, five-match ODI and a T20.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma will start promoting for ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ along with Anushka Sharma after she returns from IIFA 2017, which will conclude on July 16.

Talking about the film, while the mini trailers introduced the characters, Harry and Sejal, the songs from the film further add to highlight the electrifying chemistry between Anushka and SRK.

The solder of the Punjabi Munda and Gujarati chhokri have piqued the interest of the audience as they cannot control their excitement for the film.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

Virat and Anushka spotted in New York City! ❤️😍 #USAvacation #Virushka A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:53pm PDT

The sun sets someplace and rises for a new day at another … have a great day/night y’all .. #NewYork #Sunset #JetLagged A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Virushka spotted and snapped in New York city and might be seen in the IIFA happening this week #viratkohli #viratians #virushka A post shared by virat.kohli (@proud_viratian) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

There is light always at the end of the long road … A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

