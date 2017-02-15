Team Rangoon Give An Ode To Valentine’s Day With Arijit Singing Alvida

Team Rangoon give an ode to the season of love by releasing their latest song, ‘Alvida‘ on Valentine’s day.

We see Kangana essaying the role of ‘Jaanbazz Julia,’ who simultaneously falls in love with the filmmaker, Rusi a.k.a. Saif and Nawab Malik, a soldier in the British army played by Shahid Kapoor.

Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and sung by the soulful Arijit Singh, ‘Alvida’ expresses the intensity of the heartbreak felt by the protagonists.

Picturised on all the three leading actors, ‘Alvida’ is going to tug at your heart strings with veteran lyricist Gulzar bringing out his best.

The song showcases a heart-wrenching moment in the film where the love triangle takes an interesting turn when we see Shahid bringing Kangana back safely to a camp, where she goes back to Saif.

It is interesting to note, this goodbye sequence was shot on the famous Rangoon bridge in Burma, and we see Kangana running away from her lover, Shahid on this bridge. On one hand, we witness immense heartache faced by Kangana and Shahid who are distraught about letting go of each other, and on the other, we see a possessive Saif growing suspicious of Kangana‘s feelings towards him as he notices chemistry between Shahid and her.

The song highlights Kangana‘s dilemma of being in love with two men at the same time and the pain of a goodbye between two lovers. We see passionate romance between them, as well as Shahid‘s distress as he gets beaten up and whipped.

Vishal Bhardwaj creates a Casablanca-like love story set during the Second World War in ‘Rangoon,’ generating much curiosity for the audience, and ‘Alvida’ is only going to create even more intrigue. The trailer and songs of the film are being appreciated by the audience who are quite eager to know what the film has to offer.

Rangoon directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is all set to hit the theaters on February 24, 2017.

