Trailer Out: Rajkummar Rao’s Bose Dead Or Alive Is Sure To Pique Your Interest Into The Life Of Netaji

The trailer of the web series Bose Dead Or Alive starring Rajkummar Rao is out!

The Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has already proved his versatility in films and now he is all set to try a different format. The actor is going to be seen in the upcoming web series, Bose Dead Or Alive.

The first look of the series was out a few days back in which the actor had surprised everyone with his look. He looked so intense and intriguing, that we couldn’t do anything but just wait for the trailer to come out. And now finally the trailer of the series has been released.

And we must say that it is one impressive trailer!

It starts with a voice over saying, “The world thinks Bose is dead.” The trailer shows us a glimpse of how the series is going to show us every aspect of the life of Netaji. From his famous line “Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi dunga (Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom) to the controversy over his death, the series has covered it all.

Earlier talking about the uniqueness of this web series, Hansal Mehta had said, “The show is not another boring biography. It is the unveiling of India’s biggest cover up. It is a fast-paced, gripping tale on a man whose trajectory is one of the most fascinating stories ever.”

The Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is extremely talented and he keeps experimenting with his roles. We have seen some of his amazing performances in films like Kai Po Che, Shahid, Citylights and Trapped. And his performance in Bose Dead Or Alive is just going to add one more to that list!

The web series has been directed by Pulkit, and created by Hansal Mehta. It stars Rajkummar Rao who has worked with Mehta for several times before.

Check out the trailer here: