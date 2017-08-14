After Tubelight Failure, Salman Khan Plans To Do This For Making Tiger Zinda Hai A Hit?

Salman Khan’s last release Tubelight was a failure at the box office. Maybe that is why the actor is being extra careful with his next film Tiger Zinda Hai!

The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has probably become extra careful after the failure of his last film. The Eid release Tubelight could not perform very well at the box-office making the distributors suffer a huge loss. And this is something that any actor would not want to happen to his film. Maybe that is why Salman is being extra careful with his next film Tiger Zinda Hai.

The actor’s last few releases in the past years like Kick, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan were massive hits. But something did not quite go well with Tubelight. And that is why it crashed at the box-office. Now Salman wants to make sure for his other films that nothing goes wrong. Probably that is why he is planning to sit at the editing table for his next.

It has been reported that after the failure of his film Tubelight, Salman is not taking any chances. It’s been alleged that there were points on which Salman Khan disagreed with director Kabir Khan, but he gave in to the directors decision. After the debacle, Salman does not want to take any chances so he will make sure that Tiger Zinda Hai is edited as per his own vision of the film.

Well, let us see if this plan of Salman works for Tiger Zinda Hai or not!

Talking about the film, Tiger Zinda Hai stars Katrina Kaif alongside Salman Khan. The film is going to bring back the much-loved pair together on-screen after 5 long years. The two were last seen together in the 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is going to be packed with fiery action sequences. It is slated to release on December 22, this year.

