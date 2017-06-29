Sohail Khan Speaks About Bad Tubelight Reviews And Brother Salman Khan

ctor Sohail Khan appreciates his brother and says Salman is a responsible actor.

Salman Khan’s latest release Tubelight failed to impress the critics and neither did it fare well at the box office. The actor is unfazed even after his movie’s failure at the box-office. Salman Khan’s brother Sohail states that the actor is not really worried by the critical backlash that the movie received.

”Salman Bhai would be really worried if his fans and the people, who pay money to watch his film, were not happy. Because he really is concerned about the ticket-paying audience which must not feel let down at any cost. Of course, the critics have every right to feel whatever they think right. And, Bhai accepts that without prejudice or suspicion. But, they should avoid personal comments and barbs aimed at an actor’s personal life. Please review the film, not Salman Bhai’s life”, said Sohail.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actor even claimed that critics view was never of much importance to Salman Khan. The fans are more important for him. He says, ”It is what the public feels that bothers him. Salman bhai is a responsible actor. Contrary to the image, he takes his duties towards his fans very seriously.”

Sohail said that the happiest moment for the two brothers was when their father Salim Khan appreciated the movie. “Our Dad said, ‘what the film says about life is so important. We need to respect those who spread love in the world.’ Full credit to the director Kabir Khan for creating such a warm and love-filled atmosphere while shooting. Not once did Salman bhai and I feel we had to fake the emotions. Every feeling just flowed effortlessly,” concluded Sohail.

Though the movie did not go well with the critics, Bollywood is showering the team of Tubelight with positive responses.

Watch Video Salman Khan With Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Celebrate Iftaar Together At Baba Siddique’s Bash