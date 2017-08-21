Twinkle Khanna Gets Accused Of Playing With The Dignity Of A Man, People Troll Her Badly!

People are criticizing Twinkle Khanna for her viral tweet which saw a man pooping on the beach!

The Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been released and it has been performing very well at the box-office. While the actor along with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar had promoted the film extensively, his wife Twinkle Khanna had also tried her best to promote his husband’s film.

She had even written a column for a daily. And had made several tweets promoting her husband’s film. Twinkle is known for her witty and humorous nature on Twitter. Her sense of sarcasm makes many laugh out loud. But we guess this time, her tweet did not go quite well with the people.

A few days ago, she had tweeted an image of a man pooping on the beach. She had captioned the snap as, “Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet”

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017



Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

While many took it in a funny way, there were many others who accused her of playing with the dignity of a man. There were people who said that the actress-writer would not have done the same if it was a woman.

People also said that she has gone very far promoting her husband’s film and she should not have done so. They even asked for an apology from Twinkle.

Let us see if Twinkle Khanna decided to react on people’s trolls!

You are willfully tweeting an unacceptable image because he is a man n would have not done so if this was a woman. Please remove the photo. — Blitzkrieg (@devdattab1) August 19, 2017

Y only remove pic. A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men.. ppl stoop so low to promote films @akshaykumar — ॐ Change Agent ॐ (@MenNeedsJustice) August 19, 2017

But point is… had this been a woman, would you click pic and upload on social? If dignity of women is important then why not men? — Bhaskar Vatsa (@bhaskar_vats) August 20, 2017

Change ur #BiasedMentality isn't this equal to defamation of men! What if genders are swapped think ! #RespectMen He can be father & Brother — Himanshu N Kanani (@himanshu0070070) August 19, 2017

Vice versa n the man taking such picture of a women wud have been slapped with #stalking#sexualharassment #mentalagony n hurting dignity — Chandan Saamant (@chandan_samant) August 19, 2017

Talking about Toilet: EK Prem Katha, the film had hit the theatres on August 11, this year. And it has been doing a phenomenal business since then. The film sees Bhumi playing the role of a woman who decides to leave her husband’s house immediately after her marriage. The reason being that the house does not have a toilet. The story continues with how Akshay, the husband, struggles to build a toilet in order to bring back his wife.