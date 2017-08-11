Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 Trailer Delayed For This Reason?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set for his upcoming movie ‘Judwaa 2’ which is releasing in September this year. Unfortunately, the movie trailer is yet not out for the fans.

The ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actor Varun Dhawan is quite keen on how his movies are promoted so as to maximize the publicity for all of his films. ‘Judwaa 2’ is a sequel to the 1997 film with the same title. It will star actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu. Judwaa 2 team had completed shooting some weeks ago and is now gearing for a release next month.

Varun’s father and director of the film David Dhawan didn’t like the trailer very much and that’s why the team has decided to recut it. Sources told a leading daily that the trailer was originally supposed to release with ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ but the first trailer wasn’t quite up to the expectations of the team.

After Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ failed to connect with the audiences at the box office, the team decided to change the trailer and share a stronger message. The source added that the ‘Judwaa 2’ team has delayed the release of the trailer and will reveal it when they are sure of its success.

Trailers, teasers, promotional events and stunts are expensive and if not done right can cause a loss for the film. David Dhawan even asked the team to re-edit a new trailer and add more fun and interesting elements motivating people to watch the movie.

There is a buzz that the trailer might release with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘A Gentleman’. The move is smart considering Jacqueline is in both the films in quite important roles. We sure are excited to see Varun Dhawan in the hit 90’s remake!

