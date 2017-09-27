Viral Video: Sunny Deol And Dimple Kapadia Spotted Holding Hands In London

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol were recently spotted in London and the video of then holding hands has gone viral on social media. Yes, you read that right! The two were seen indulging in some PDA and the video of the same has left many shocked.

As per media reports, the video was taken by a fan in London when Sunny and Dimple Kapadia were waiting for the bus to arrive. The two were apparently vacationing together. What’d brewing? Are the ex-couple back together?

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s romance started back in the 80s. However, they did not continue their relationship. Also, none of them ever acknowledged their alleged romance.

Dimple Kapadia married superstar Rajesh Khanna in 1973 and the couple separated in 1984 but never divorced. Sunny Deol is said to be the reason behind Dimple Kapadia’s separation with late Rajesh Khanna.

Sunny Deol, is currently married to Pooja and is a father to two sons – Karan and Rajveer. Karan is prepping for his Bollywood debut and is being launched by his father himself.

Watch the video below:



Just last week, pictures of actor Ranbir Kapoor spending time with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in New York went viral. Now, a new video has caught everyone’s eyes!