Virat Kohli’s Message For Lady Love Anushka Sharma On Valentine’s Day Will Melt Your Heart!

Yesterday, Instagram and twitter was full of Bollywood celebrating love with their better halves by posting cute pictures and cuter captions. And why shouldn’t they? It was the 14th of February – Valentines Day!

But captain of the Indian cricket team, chocolate boy Virat Kohli thinks otherwise.

This afternoon he posted an Instagram picture with actress Anushka Sharma captioning it “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me”.

I think our hearts just melted into a puddle of envy.

Although it was a simple picture of the couple basking lazily in the sun, the post indeed was special.

For the first time Anushka is visible on Virat’s feed, and gorgeously so!

Virat and Anushka have been in the news and rumours multiple times and have put them to ease when needed through various social media. Although evident that they have been together for a while now, this is the first time their relationship was officially confirmed as Virat posted his hearty feelings for his lady love.

Last month there were rumours that the two secretly tied the knot, but it was denied by both on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

While Virat has a series of matches ahead of him to make India proud with, Anushka looks forward to her second production venture Phillauri, directed by Anshai Lal. She will be appearing on screens on the 31st of March, along with co-actors Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma.

