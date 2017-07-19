Watch: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana And Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly Ki Barfi Trailer Is Super Entertaining!

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao is finally out

The much-awaited trailer of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao is finally out. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and written by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, the trailer looks amazing, refreshing and quirky.

The trailer looks fun, quirky and interesting that might impress the audience. The rom-com sees Ayushmann as the owner of a printing press, Rajkummar as an author and Kriti plays a liberal thinking UP girl.

The trailer showcases how Kriti Sanon goes in search of author Rajkummar after she falls in love with his novel, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. With the help of Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon goes on a roller-coaster ride in search of his crush and author Rajkummar.

The trailer has impressed us and we are looking forward to watching the sweet and quirky love story.

The sweet love story, set in the small town of Uttar Pradesh, is inspired by personal experiences by Nitesh Tiwari and his co-writer Shreyas Jain. Their script borrows from the lives that they have lived.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ releases on August 18!

Watch the trailer right here: