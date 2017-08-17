Watch: Pratyul Joshi’s New Single Baadshah Starring Pallavi Sharda

Pratyul Joshi is the newest kid on the musical block and in his very first album exhibits a maturity and presence, akin to seasoned singers. But his aspiration to craft his own brand of music compelled to him to find or create his audience wherever possible. Which led him to the local train stations of Mumbai, to play his music, unadulterated and uninterrupted. As they say, fortune favors the brave. And Pratyul’s was destined to take a sharp turn, bringing him to the brink of realizing all of his dreams!

He Has opened the gigs for Big names like Lucky Ali, Indian Ocean etc and has many accolades in his kitty such as band stand revival, The big mic blue frog etc. Can sing in 9 languages, His husky voice can create magic anywhere and everywhere topping it with his mesmerizing guitar tunes.