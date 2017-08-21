Watch: The First Song Main Kaun Hoon From Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar Is A Soothing Melody

The first song ‘Main Kaun Hoon’ from Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar’ featuring Zaira Wasim, is finally out

The first song ‘Main Kaun Hoon’ from ‘Secret Superstar’ featuring Zaira Wasim, is finally out. The song that’ll soothe your soul, has been sung by 16-year-old Meghna Mishra. The music is by Amit Trivedi and lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. The song is a reflection of Zaira Wasim’s character and how she conducts her life of dreams about being a musician but is bound by her father’s discouragement.

The song has been beautifully portrayed and goes along with the story of the film. The notes of the music are soothing, calming and just perfect for a day when you may want to spend with yourself lost in thoughts.

Watch the song right below:

Secret Superstar reflects the story of a girl who dreams of being a musician but is bound by her father’s discouragement. The film traces the journey of Insia played by Zaira Wasim, a 14-year-old girl from Baroda, whose dream of becoming a singer changes her life and the lives of everyone around her.

The trailer conveys the crux of the story with a shot where the father breaks the chords of the guitar which portrays a sign of discouragement by the family in the daughter’s passion to be a singer.

Aamir Khan plays the role of a music director in the film and will be seen quirky at his best. The film’s inspirational content is sure to generate a lot of anticipation for its release.

Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by the perfectionist duo Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film releases on October 19, 2017.