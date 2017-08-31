Watch: Varun Dhawan’s Energetic And Killer Dance Moves In Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya Song From Judwaa 2!

After Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12, the makers of Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 have unveiled the second song, ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’.

The full of energy song ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’ composed by Sajid Wajid, written by Danish Sabri and sung by Amit Mishra from Varun Dhawan’s “Judwaa 2” is out. The high on energy song showcases some killer dance moves of Varun Dhawan.

The song featuring Varun Dhawan as rowdy Raja is high on energy. But his dance moves also have a perfect mix of quirk along with high energy levels. Keeping the festivities in mind, the makers have got a perfect song on Ganpati Bappa. The colorful settings of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the song are giving us a lively and spiritual feeling. However, the makers have got quirky lyrics, connecting to the young generation.

Must say, Varun is effortlessly getting into the Raja avatar aced by Salman Khan in the past. Be it Varun Dhawan’s comic timing, his double role as Raja and the on screen chemistry with the two hotties Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, the audience is highly waiting for the release.

‘Judwaa 2’ will feature Varun Dhawan as Raja and Prem and see Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu stepping in Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s shoes respectively.

Watch the song right here:

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu. It is slated to release on September 29th, 2017.