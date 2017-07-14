Whaat! Is Shah Rukh Khan Changing His Profession To This?

Shah Rukh Khan is playing the role of a guide in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

After ‘Raees’, the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is next going to be seen in the film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. Starring Anushka Sharma opposite SRK, the movie is bringing back their pair after ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

The film has created quite a buzz in the audience. It has impressed everyone with the different way of showing the glimpses of the film. Instead of releasing a trailer, the makers have released several mini-trials, which have been loved by the audience.

The songs of the film ‘Radha’, ‘Beech Beech Mein’, ‘Safar’ are already out. And the latest one to be released was the ‘Butterfly Song’. People are loving the tracks of the film. The B-town actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have also praised their favourite tracks from the film on Twitter.

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ sees SRK playing the role of a guide and Anushka in the role of a Gujarati tourist. In fact, the Jodhpur Guide Association of Rajasthan has conferred the actor with a membership of their association.

In reference to the same, the superstar has posted a few pictures on his Twitter handle. He has also said that he is taking his job as a guide very seriously.

His tweet reads, “Taking my job as a guide seriously…started with a tour of Mehrangarh Fort one of the largest in India. Khamma Ghani.”

Isn’t that cool?

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, this year.

Taking my job as a guide seriously…started with a tour of Mehrangarh Fort one of the largest in India. Khamma Ghani pic.twitter.com/yMoQQAf32S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2017

Ma Ma main Guide ban gaya (honorary) Jodhpur Tourism Guide Assoc Thx for making Harry a part of ur family. pic.twitter.com/3pySEdXZTt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2017