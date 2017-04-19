What!! Ayushmann Khurrana Used To Sing In Trains And Collect Money During College Days

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a very interesting graph in the entertainment industry. His first stint was in the brash and adventurous reality show, MTV Roadies (Season 2). Soon after winning the title, Ayushmann was seeing as a video jockey on numerous shows on MTV and even acted in a few telly serials.

After his successful stint as a VJ, he got his first break in Bollywood through Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy Vicky Donor, which brought the topic of sperm donation in India on dining tables. The film was a commercial success as well as his song Paani Da Rang, established him as a singer as well.

These days Ayushmann Khurrana is promoting his forthcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. The actor has been promoting his film in full swing. He was present with his co-star Parineeti Chopra for the launch of the song Ye Jawaani Teri for the film.

The song represents the college days of the leads in this Akshay Roy’s film. On being asked if he used to sing songs to impress all the girls, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed something that was shocking!

The ‘Bewakoofiyaan’ star told IANS, “During my college days I used to do a lot of theatre, live shows, street plays etc. so did not get much time to run after girls.”

“In fact, I want to share how we used to perform in trains. During my college days, there was a train named ‘Pashchim Express’ that used to go from Delhi to Mumbai. So I, along with my friends, used to get onto the train and we used to go to every coach to sing and perform. Passengers used to give us money which we used to collect. We used to earn so much that we managed to sponsor our Goa trip from it! So yes, you can say I am a train singer,” the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actor said.

Yes, you heard it right, the 32-year-old actor used to perform in express trains from Delhi to Mumbai and collect money during his college days!!

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is set to release on May 12.