Yami Gautam Is Overwhelmed With Positive Response To Kaabil

Yami Gautam has proved once again that she is not only a good looking face, but also a power-packed performer.

The pretty actress is at an all-time high with her role in ‘Kaabil‘ receiving positive response from the audience as well as critics. Overwhelmed with all the love she says, “Nothing can be more rewarding and fulfilling than the love and warmth that people give you after watching your performance. ‘Kaabil’ in all aspects has been enriching and overwhelming.”

This is the first time she has taken up the challenge of playing a visually impaired woman and her talent is to look out for.

From playing intense character-driven roles in films like ‘Vicky Donor‘ and ‘Badlapur,’ Yami has shown immense growth as an actor.

Yami is carefully choosing scripts and is focusing on showcasing her versatility and skillfulness by playing diverse roles.

While she is basking in the success of ‘Kaabil,’ she is all set for her new action-packed avatar in ‘Sarkar 3.’

