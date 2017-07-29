Box Office: Mubarakan And Indu Sarkar First Day Collection

Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar have received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Both the films have received an average start at the Box Office on its first day.

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Mubarakan, which released this Friday, is receiving a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film brings real life uncle and nephew together for the first time, which has created a lot of anticipation among the audience.

Released in over 2300 screens, Mubarakan witnessed 15-20% opening in the morning shows. The film, which is getting mixed reviews, picked up momentum during the evening shows. Mubarakan has done a business of Rs 5 crore (50 Million) net approx on its first day. The film has witnessed an average start but is expected to grow further over the weekend considering it’s a totally family entertainer.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is a story of identical twins Karan and Charan, played by Arjun Kapoor, who through a twist of fate end up becoming cousins.The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Their genius uncle, Kartar played by Anil Kapoor helps them to get them out of this mess.

Talking about another release, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar starring Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher, has done a business of Rs 85 Lakhs net approx on the first day. With mixed reactions from the audience and critics, the film is expected to grow over the weekend. Made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, Indu Sarkar is expected to turn out magical like the last release, Lipstick Under My Burkha. Only on the basis of critical acclaim and word of mouth, the film’s fate will be decided.

The film is set in the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a state of emergency declared across th

