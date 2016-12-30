Bigg Boss 10: Guess Which Evicted Contestant Will Enter The House Again On New Year!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants are not aware that their New Year is going to be special like never before as none other than star host Salman Khan will be entering the house to celebrate the last day of this year. There is going to be lot of fun and excitement in the maddening world of Bigg Boss as the contestants will welcome New Year in style. The contestants will be dancing, playing fun games and a lot more with star host Salman Khan amidst fireworks to celebrate the New Year.

As per our source, Bigg Boss 10 house will be decked out to welcome 2017 and the inmates will be seen dressed in the gorgeous outfits to make the celebration night look more glamorous. Salman will also be hosting the ‘Razzie Awards’ for the contestants and each contestant will be presented the award according to what category they belong. The awards will be presented according to the categories like Bhukkhad, Kaanon Ka Khooni, Jaani Dushman and Footage Khau.

We also reveal that the night is going to be a highly memorable affair as one of the evicted contestants will be entering the house with Salman Khan. Any guesses who?

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!