Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What Om Swami Did When Bigg Boss Asked To Leave The House!

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 is going to be undoubtedly explosive one like ever before. The troublemaker Om Swami will be seen doing the most disgusting thing during the captaincy task. As earlier we reported, Om Swami crossed all the limits and this time, he threw his pee on VJ Bani and Rohan Mehra. This left Rohan and Bani furious and in anger, they hit Om Swami. After this disgusting incident, Bigg Boss makers took a strict action of removing Om Swami from the house. Yes, the self-proclaimed Godman is out of the house after he threw his pee on Bani and Rohan. Well, this incident has left everyone in shock and are unable to believe that Om Swami has stooped this low to become the captain of the house.

Om Swami has been intolerable since day 1 and in fact, even before leaving the house he did quite a drama in the house. After the shocking incident, Bigg Boss asked Om Swami to leave the house as such things are not appreciated on the show. What Om Swami did next was unbelievable!