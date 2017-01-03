Bigg Boss 10: Does Manveer Gurjar Need Nitibha Kaul For His Convenience In The Game?

There is no denying that relationships and equations change every second inside Bigg Boss 10 house. This season of Bigg Boss is no different! As we all know, when Manu had made an emergency exit from the Bigg Boss 10 house, his best pal Manveer Gurjar found a supportive friend in Nitibha Kaul. Manveer was seen spending most of his time only with Nitibha. Even after Manu entered the house, Nitibha continued to be a part of M3 (Monalisa, Manveer and Manu) gang.

But now things are seen changing! As we saw in the last episode, Manveer and Manu discuss that just because of them; Nitibha Kaul is surviving in the game. Just when Nitibha chose to sit on the other side of the garden area, Manveer and Manu even made fun of her saying that Nitibha is the only contestant of the Bigg Boss 10 house who has done nothing on the show and the one who has got least response from the audience. Ouch, bitter truth! While Manu and Manveer were having this discussion, Nitibha was spending her time with Bani.

Later before the lights of the house went off, Nitibha talks to herself that she is hurt with Manveer Gurjar‘s behaviour towards her and his friendship was only for his convenience. Like literally? What do you think about the same? Does Manveer need Nitibha to go ahead in the game? Is Nitibha Kaul trying to bring herself in limelight by staying safe with Manveer, Manu, and Mona? Share your views in the comments section below.

