Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan As Sultan And Shah Rukh Khan As Raees In This Promo Video Will Leave You Excited!

The wait to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together once again on the reality show, Bigg Boss 10 is increasing with each passing day. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Raees, will soon be seen on Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 10. While the wait is increasing with each passing day, the makers of the reality show have released the first promo of SRK and Salman Khan together and it’s unbelievably interesting.

One can see in the video, both Salman and SRK are twinning in black pathani, which is one of the exciting things from the promo. The video starts with Salman Khan mouthing SRK’s infamous Raees dialogue, “Ammi kehti thi ke koi bhi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hai”. The twist is Salman Khan fails to get the dialogue right and that’s when SRK makes his entry and asks Sultan star that how he could not get the dialogue right, which is so famous among the audience.

To which, Salman Khan replies that he knows the dialogue but it would be right if SRK says it. He further says, “Sultan ko toh aati hai sirf dosti nibhani.” We just can’t wait to see them together after this exciting promo!

Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for Bigg Boss 10 with Salman Khan for two episodes which will air back-to-back before the finale of the show. King Khan will shoot for Bigg Boss on Friday, January 20. It is expected to be one of the grand weekend ka vaar episodes just before the grand finale. The Karan-Arjun of B-town will be grooving to Raees songs and will also play some fun games, which is an obvious part of the show for the special guests.

Watch the promo video below:

Talking about SRK’s film, Raees tells the story of a bootlegger, whose business is thwarted by a policeman. SRK will be seen in the role of an alleged gangster who ran the illicit liquor business in Gujarat. The film also stars Nawazuddn Siddiqui and is slated on January 25.