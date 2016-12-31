Exclusive Bigg Boss 10 Behind The Scenes: Salman Khan’s Secret Conversation With Rohan Mehra Is A Game Changer!

No one better than Salman Khan can give the right advice and show a right path to Bigg Boss 10 contestants if they are going wrong. As earlier we revealed, during the weekend ka vaar shoot, Salman Khan handled the Om Swami and Rohan Mehra slap incident in the best possible way. The actor slammed Om swami for instigating everyone in the house and on the other, Salman Khan made Rohan understand that he should ignore when someone is trying to instigate him.

Well, now we bring some EXCLUSIVE behind the scene actions of what happened when Salman Khan entered in the house for New Year celebrations with the contestants. After spending some time inside the house, Salman headed to the smoking area of the house. Manu Punjabi and Manveer followed him and then requested Salman if they can also join him. The trio was chilling together and amid talks, Salman Khan realized that he needs to talk something very important with Rohan Mehra. The actor asked Manu Punjabi to call Rohan Mehra as he wanted to say him something very important. Wondering what Salman Khan then said to Rohan Mehra? CLICK NEXT TO READ!

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories