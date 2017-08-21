Kapil Sharma Cancelled Shoot With Amitabh Bachchan For Kaun Banega Crorepati 9? Here’s What Happened!

Reports were doing rounds that Kapil Sharma had to cancel the shoot for the promotions of Amitabh Bachchan’s Television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9

Most popular comedian Kapil Sharma is nowadays known only for canceling shoots. The comedian turned actor is receiving a lot of flak for canceling shoots with B-Town actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and latest being Arjun Rampal. Just recently, a few reports suggested that Kapil cancelled his shoot with superstar Amitabh Bachchan for his upcoming TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9.

The reports stated that due to a strike by The Federation of Western India Cine Employees the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show had to be cancelled. However, now the Executive Vice President and Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television Danish Khan rubbished the reports. He took to twitter to clear the rumours about Kapil cancelled the show and also revealed that there was no such episode planned.

“Not true. KBC shoot is on and there was never any plan of Mr. Bachchan shooting with Mr. Kapil Sharma,” wrote Mr. Khan as he attached an article from a leading daily.

Not true. KBC shoot is on and there was never any plan of Mr. Bachchan shooting with Mr. kapil sharma. https://t.co/7taKMh7CoY — Danish Khan (@001Danish) August 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Big B is coming back with Season 9 of the most talked about TV game show. The megastar has started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 at Mumbai’s Film City. It’s the same set where he has been shooting for the last 17 years. The upcoming game show will take the 9 pm slot on Sony Entertainment Television.

T 2519 – KBC enthusiasts and Ef .. never fail to surprise me .. ! 😀❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/qZOfLqNwPp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 17, 2017

T 2514 – Back from work .. its late .. so, more tomorrow .. KBC engaging well ..🌹🌷🌺 pic.twitter.com/o4yeSQRgyG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 12, 2017

T 2510 – Just back from work ! and a day filled with reliving 17 years of KBC and my term with it .. 17 years !! goodness that is a lifetime pic.twitter.com/E5qlqSqVYB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2017

T 2509 – KBC on !! 2 back to back rehearsals .. and then to another studio for प्रार्थना की शुद्धता ! just back ।। and now Ef की शुद्धता pic.twitter.com/5cd8XR7sOq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2017

