Lakme Fashion Week 2017: Bollywood Celebs Glam Up

Day one of the most-awaited fashion event, Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 kick started yesterday on August 16, 2017. The five-day event, which is being held in Mumbai, showcased the creations of some of India’s biggest designers. Fashion stalwarts like Ritu Kumar, Masaba Gupta got their best on the ramp. The day one was high on star power and glitz. Who’s who of the Bollywood was present at the event yesterday.

The ‘Label Ritu Kumar’ unveiled the show with showstopper Disha Patani. Ritu Kumar collection showcased pastel-hued attires adorning unconventional prints. Disha Patani stole the show with her vibrant, cool and pretty in a white corset sort of top teamed with a pair of white shorts. The fishnet hemline looked extremely gorgeous on her. Her curls and bangs, made her look awesome and totally different. Disha walked the ramp with all grace and confidence.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Lakmé Fashion Week 2017 commenced on a higher note with Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra walking the ramp as a showstopper for Sonali Pamnani for her label ‘The Meraki Project’. The collection was inspired by the carefree life of children filled with fun, frolic, and fantasy. The showstopper of the show, Sanya Malhotra walked the ramp in a very playful manner as she swung with her garment throughout the show. Sanya looked stunning in a beautiful grey-knotted jacket with quotes like “Saving the World” on its sleeves, “Super Woman” on the back and childlike drawings on the outfit looked quite a chic trendsetter.

The third show was presented by none other than Masaba Gupta. B-town celebs Swara Bhaskar, Mini Mathur, Neena Gupta, Mandira Bedi and others showed their presence for Masaba’s show

Sanjay Garg, the founder of the label Raw Mango, ended the day one of the Lakme Fashion Week with his amazing collection that saw handcrafted chikankari on Bengal mul, zardozi and hand-woven brocade with angelic motifs, floral prints, and geometric figures

Celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, Tisca Chopra, Kiran Rao, Avantika Malik, and Amrita Puri were also present for Sanjay Garg’s show last night.

CLICK NEXT TO SEE PHOTOS FROM DAY ONE: