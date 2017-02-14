Watch: Guess With Whom Bigg Boss 10 Fame VJ Bani Is Celebrating Her Valentine’s Day!

Actress and best friend Gauahar Khan was one of the main reasons why VJ Bani had participated on Bigg Boss 10. She conquered, played, broke and what not to make herself to the finals of the reality show. However, she became the first runner-up with Manveer being the winner of the reality show. Well, the show is over and after the imprisonment of over 100 days in the Bigg Boss 10 house, Bani Judge recently went on a much-needed vacation with best friend Gauahar Khan. Well, the two talented beauties are back in the bay from their London holiday.

Well, Gauahar and Bani’s vacation continues even here and joining them is none other than Mandana Karimi. The three girls are bonding big time! Bani shared a fun video on her Instagram account where these three beauties can be seen grooving to a song with all swag. With Bigg Boss being a common between them, the trio is giving major BFF goals. How amazing to see them celebrating Valentine’s Day with each other! They sure set out an example that Valentine’s Day is not all about spending your day with loved one. Friends can celebrate the day too!

Also, do you remember, Mandana was seen openly backing Bani while she had entered the house during one of the tasks in the house? Mandy had praised Bani for her honesty and had lashed out at Lopamudra Raut for backbiting about the former. And their bond continues!

