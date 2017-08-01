After Inder Kumar, Another Young Actor Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Kannada actor Dhruv Sharma breathed his last on the Tuesday morning after a cardiac arrest followed by multiple organ failures!

The film industry and media were still in shock due to the death of young actor Inder Kumar. The Bollywood actor had passed away on July 28, in the last week due to a heart attack. People were had still not got over the bad news, as another one came in. Dhruv Sharma, the Kannada actor also passed away on this Tuesday morning, leaving his friends and family mourning. He was just 37.

It is being reported that the actor suddenly collapsed on this Saturday, post which he was rushed to the hospital. But he could not recover and breathed his last on the Tuesday morning after a cardiac arrest followed by multiple organ failures.

Dhruv became famous after participating in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). He was a part of the team Karnataka Bulldozers and had played amazingly well. The team was lead by Kichcha Sudeep and had won the tournament twice.

Dhruv was known to be a phenomenal actor as he never let his disabilities to come in his way. He was speech and hearing impaired. He got his first break in the year 2006 with the film ‘Snehanjali’. The film even entered the Guinness Book of Records and the Limca Book of Records for featuring a speech and hearing-impaired person in the lead role.

People from the industry have already started expressing their condolences for his family. B-town actors like Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani have tweeted expressing their grief.

Dhruv’s contemporaries like Harshika Poonacha and Sumalatha Ambareesh also took to the social networking site Twitter to offer their condolences.

The actor’s family included his parents, his wife and two daughters.

May his soul rest in peace!

