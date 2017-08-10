Baahubali Star Prabhas’s Sister REVEALS His Marriage Plans!

There have been many reports doing the rounds of media about the marriage plans of Baahubali star Prabhas.

After the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, the actor Prabhas has become a national sensation. The actor’s charming looks and his hot body, that he has flaunted multiple times in the film, have gained him an ample amount of female fan following.

Most of the people want to know as to when the actor is planning to get hitched. Earlier, talking about his marriage with HT, Prabhas had said, “At present, my (female) fans don’t need to worry. I’m not doing any such thing (getting married) now. I’m not even thinking about it. I feel lucky that so many people admire me.”

And now the actor’s sister has talked about his marriage. She has been quoted in Indiaglitz saying, “He is very close to us and is completely down to earth. We spend a lot of time together when he is not shooting for films. We respect him a lot and he loves us so much. He surprises us with many gifts as per our interests. We are eagerly waiting like everyone for his marriage. As he is busy with films, we are not sure about the wedding date but our family is quite excited and we sisters are sure going to make so much noise throughout his wedding.”

She also says, “Our brother wants us to settle in the best way and he is one of the finest human beings we have ever met. It’s good to have a caring brother like him.”

Well, after coming across all these statements we do not think that Prabhas is going to get married anytime soon. He is also at the peak of his career and wants to work more. The actor is next going to be seen in the film ‘Saaho’.

