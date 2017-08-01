In Pic: Allu Arjun’s Picture Perfect Moment With His Daughter Arha Will Make You Go Aww!

Actor Allu Arjun shares an adorable picture of his daughter smiling at her best!

The South Indian actor Allu Arjun was blessed with a baby girl with his wife Sneha Reddy on November 21, last year. The couple named the little baby as Arha. The cute little munchkin is now 8 months old and her latest picture is breaking the internet.

The actor himself has shared an adorable picture of his daughter smiling at her best. The picture sees Arjun lifting the little toddler with his hands while the latter can be seen smiling to her fullest. And we can’t help us saying that the picture is just adorable and will make you go aww!

Sharing the snap via his handle on the social networking site Twitter, the actor writes, “Me And My Little Angel Allu Arha ! #studio pic a boo.”

Me And My Little Angel Allu Arha ! #studio pic a boo pic.twitter.com/GrQvNwXOzP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2017

Arjun and Sneha are also parents to a sweet little boy named Ayaan. The 3-year-old was born on April 4, in the year 2014. It was at the music launch of the actor’s recent release ‘Duvvada Jaggannadham’ where the star kid had surprised everyone. He not only came to attend the event but also made a gesture which is very similar to his father’s. While he was leaving the stage he waved at the audience and lifted his joint hands just the way the actor does.

Even the celeb was surprised at this gesture of his young kid. Sharing the picture from the event, he wrote, “I have to admit this gesture of Ayaan Surprised me.”

I have to admit this gesture of Ayaan Surprised me 😂😘 pic.twitter.com/7SyE2rqSo2 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 12, 2017

Arjun is currently on a break from his work. But very soon he is going to start working on his next project which is ‘Naa Peru Surya’. Teaming up for the first time with Arjun, actress Anu Emmanuel will be playing the leading lady in the film.

