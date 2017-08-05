PIL Filed Against Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil

The reality show Bigg Boss Tamil is in trouble with the law for ruining the “Tamil culture and tradition.”

A man by the name of Saravanan has filed a PIL against the telecast of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by actor Kamal Haasan.

The man claimed that the women participants were acting vulgar and obscene on the show. He thinks the show must be stopped from airing on national television since its shows the state and its people in a bad light. He mentions that it needs to be done to protect Tamil culture and tradition and in the interest/welfare of the public.

Saravanan added that the dress code of the women on the show is highly inappropriate and makes his family and him uncomfortable to watch the show. The petitioner also shared that usage of crude terms such as ‘Cheri’ in Tamil that translates to ‘slum’ has offended the slum dwellers and those living poorly.

He also claims that the show tricks its contestants and even plays with the viewer’s emotions. The reality TV show is a version of the famous Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Both the shows are a remake of an international show on the same idea.

The man admitted that he had sent a representation to the creators of the show on July 29th but there was no response from them. So he took matters into his own hands and moved to court. Bigg Boss Tamil is on airs from June 24th on Vijay TV

The Bigg Boss Tamil’s PIL is scheduled for a hearing on Monday next week.