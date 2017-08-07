Ramya Krishnan Aka Baahubali’s Sivagami Sheds Her Traditional Avatar, Turns Into A Hot Diva!

Ramya Krishnan who is popularly known as Sivagami Devi from the Baahubali series amongst the audience, has changed her looks completely!

The epic saga Baahubali has done a lot for the Indian film industry. From giving recognition to actors like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, the film also gave new benchmarks to the upcoming Indian films. It has set an altogether different level of film making for the Indian filmmakers.

The iconic Baahubali series made us all a huge fan of not only SS Rajamouli and Prabhas, but also the entire star cast of the film. And one such prominent role in the film was that of Sivagami Devi played by the actress, Ramya Krishnan.

The film’s impact is such deep that today also when we hear about Sivagami, we imagine a fearless queen draped in a saree and laden with jewellery. We think of a lady who is attractive and beautiful. But at the same time, she has that thundering voice which is enough to rule a kingdom.

And that is the reason why you won’t be able to believe your eyes after looking at this transformation of the actress. Ramya Krishnan has shed her traditional avatar. And she has turned into this hot diva who is all set to pose for a magazine cover.

The Baahubali actress has graced the cover of JFW magazine. And we must say that she looks as classy as much as she looks hot in the snap. Adorning a one-shoulder beige colored top paired with a mustard-yellow skirt, Ramya is looking absolutely stunning. She has accessorized her look with a pretty necklace and has tied her hair in an updo.



The 46-year-old actress isn’t looking someone around her real age!

