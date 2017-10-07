See Pics: Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Had A Dream Wedding In Goa

Naga Chaitanya ties the knot with Samntha Ruth Prabhu in a lavish ceremony in Goa!

The Tollywood stars and now a couple, Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had a dream wedding in the beautiful state of Goa. The three day function is still going on, and has been kept as a low key affair. Only family, relative and close friends from the industry like Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Teja, Mahesh Babu, Rahul Ravindran, Chinmayi Sripaada have been invited to the wedding.

The couple, yesterday, got hitched in a wedding ceremony which was according to the Hindu rituals. The pre-marriage rituals started with the mehendi ceremony at 3 PM. And the groom tied the mangal sutra at the auspicious time of 11:52 PM. They are going to get married again today following the Christian customs and traditions.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Chaitanya and Samantha are one of the most loved couples of the South Indian film industry. They had met each other on the sets of the film Ye Maaya Chesave. And that’s when their love story started. Both of them fell for each other, and are finally a married couple.

The couple has decided to fly to New York, for their honeymoon. The place is special for them as that is where they had first met. But they are going to keep it a very short trip of just 3 days, as both of them have got their work commitments.

Talking about the wedding ceremony again, the couple was looking made for each other. Both of them were dressed in authentic South Indian wedding outfits. And their pictures clearly tell us how happy they were!

Check out some of the pictures from the ceremony here…