Watch: Puri Jagannadh Posts A Video After His 10-Hour-Long Interrogation With SIT In Drug Racket Case

Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh has been interrogated by the SIT regarding the Hyderabad drug racket case.

The Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh has been interrogated by the SIT for almost 10 hours. It was regarding the Hyderabad drug racket case. The director is first among all the celebs involved to be questioned in the case.

After the interrogation, Jagannadh has come up expressing his disappointment over the media. He has posted a video on the social networking site Facebook. In the video, he talks about how hurt he is at the way his media friends have treated this matter.

In the video, he can be heard saying, “Today, I went to SIT office. They investigated me about the allegations and I clearly told them that I am not familiar with Calvin or met him. I respect the officials and if they ask me to come in again, I will. I am a responsible person and I have never done anything illegal, and will not do so in the future either. This is not just about drugs.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

He adds on saying, “I am so hurt. All the media personnel in channels are my friends, and we have even met one on one for a cup of coffee. But when the time comes, the programs that they put on TV, whether they know the facts or not, broadcasting 30 mins program – to be honest, they have ruined my life. My mother, wife and kids are not happy, they are worried. This has hurt me a lot because I know all of them, and I will meet them again too. They have disturbed me. And if there is any truth to allegations, the SIT officials will decide it.”

The drug racket Calvin Mascarenhas allegedly involves other celebs like Ravi Teja, Charmme, Mumaith Khan, Navdeep, Tarun, Subbaraju and Nandu, cinematographer Shyam K Naidu and art director Chinna.