This Adorable Former Bigg Boss Couple Is Finally Engaged!

With Valentine’s Day celebrations are brewing all across the globe, there’s another happy piece of news from the television industry. Bigg Boss 9 couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Maria Rao, who have been dating each other for a couple of years, are finally engaged. No day could have been better than Valentine’s Day to propose and so, Keith went down on his knees and proposed his ladylove today.

Keith Sequeira had lots of surprises and plans to propose Rochelle for marriage but when nothing worked out. Finally, he casually proposed her at their home. KeRo, as their fans call, have been showering congratulatory wishes and love for the couple.

Keith took to his Instagram to make it official. He shared an adorable collage picture of them and captioned it as “She said YES! .

Well, marriage is not on cards for the couple as Keith and Rochelle are currently focusing on their work commitments. Well, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira have been in a happy space post their Bigg Boss 9 stint. Finally, the two have taken the next step in their relationship!