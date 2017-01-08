Bigg Boss 10 Behind The Scenes: Salman Khan’s Chat With VJ Bani Is A Game Changer!

VJ Bani has been very disappointed as she couldn’t become the captain of the Bigg Boss 10 house only for not wearing the mic. Even Salman Khan questioned her for being irresponsible and breaking the basic rule of the house. Bani had got very aggressive with Salman too over Om Swami.

She questions that how were her actions not justified when Om Swami threw his urine at her. Despite her rude behavior, surprisingly Salman Khan maintained his calm and explained his thoughts by calling her sweetheart.

Now we EXCLUSIVELY reveal some behind the camera happenings where Salman Khan once again tried to interact with Bani in Bigg Boss 10 house.

Salman Khan had a SERIOUS chat with VJ Bani. Want to know what Salman Khan said to Bani off cameras? CLICK NEXT TO FIND OUT!