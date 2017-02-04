After Bigg Boss 10, Makers Planning To Do This For Bigg Boss 11?

The reality show, Bigg Boss 10 was quite different and unexpected season so far. The makers of the show experimented with the theme of aam aadmi vs celebrities, which managed to create a curiosity among the viewers. Well, don’t know about the TRP of the show, but Bigg Boss 10 kind of managed to create a buzz among the audience by getting some disaster contestants like Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami.

In an attempt to try something new, Bigg Boss makers successfully completed 10th season and got Manveer Gurjar, a commoner as the winner of the show.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

According to reports, it’s unlikely that commoner contestants will be part of Bigg Boss 11 as star host Salman Khan made no announcement regarding the audition for commoners for Bigg Boss 11 during the end of the grand finale. Also, Colors CEO Raj Nayak, in an interview revealed that he is coming up with another new idea for the next season and is thinking to go with all commoners and no celebrities next year.

Well, don’t know if Raj Nayak and makers of the show will go with all commoners in the next season but surely they are planning to reinvent once again. Also, speculations were rife that Salman Khan will not be a part of the show in the next season after the controversy of Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami and the way he had to deal with the whole ruckus created by them. But, we think Salman Khan will return back with a new season and fresh start!