Bigg Boss 10: Post Eviction, Gaurav Chopra Expresses His Feelings As VJ Bani Wears His T-Shirt

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra’s eviction was quite shocking for the housemates as well as for the viewers. Moreover, this has come as a shock for VJ Bani as Gaurav has always stood by her during the difficult times in the house. Their friendship saw many high’s and low’s but the duo always stood for each other at every moment. Well, Bani is the alone fighter in the Bigg Boss 10 house after Gaurav Chopra’s eviction as he was her only friend in the house with whom she spent most of the time.

Bani is a strong contestant of the show but she is weak emotionally. Tonight, Bani will be seen quite upset as she misses Gaurav Chopra. She even wears Gaurav’s pink sweatshirt throughout the day as she misses him. How adorable is that! Don’t you think the same?

See Bani wearing his tee, Gaurav Chopra took to twitter to express his feelings.

