Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s Big Surprise For His Fans

Salman Khan, who is currently in Morocco, has a surprise for Bigg Boss fans?

Ever since the makers of the reality show have made an announcement regarding the auditions, the excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 11 has been increasing with each passing day. Like season 10, this season also will witness a mix of commoners and celebrities. Also, it is being said that Bigg Boss 11 makers are planning for a unique theme this year.

The excitement for the popular reality show is escalating with every passing day. There are lots of questions that are currently running in the minds of the viewers. One of the biggest questions is, will Salman Khan continue hosting the 11th season of the reality show? There have been speculations regarding how Salman is distancing himself from the show due to his hectic schedule for films.

However, the recent reports suggest that Salman will be landing to Mumbai soon for the promo shoot of Bigg Boss 11. The actor is currently in Morocco for the shooting of his next Tiger Zinda Hai and will arrive in Mumbai for Bigg Boss 11. According to a report in IndiaTV, Salman Khan will be flying down to shoot the promo on Sunday.

Now, this sounds exciting! However, let’s wait and watch what the makers have in store for the audience if reports are anything to go by.

Meanwhile, as earlier we reported that there are chances of the show to start a month prior to the actual scheduled slot. Yes, the show is likely to be broadcasted in September. If reports are anything to go by, then ‘Bigg Boss 11’ will be telecast much ahead of the other popular reality shows – ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and ‘India’s Got Talent’. Also, the makers are making strict rules and contracts for the contestants as they do not want to harm the reputation of the show, like Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga did in the last season.

