Bigg Boss 11: Will This Former Bigg Boss Contestant’s Husband Join Salman Khan’s Show?

The reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 is around the corner and once again the rumours and speculations have begun.

The reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be returning with another season of drama and competitive tasks for its contestants this year.

Bigg Boss is a popular TV show that pitches contestants from different parts of the industry as well as the common man into a house. The participants then have to complete tasks and live with one another to win the title and grand prize.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mona Lisa’s husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot will be joining the show this season. He is preparing for his entry into the Hindi cinema industry.

An entertainment website revealed that the Bhojpuri actor will enter the house this season. The couple had even got married in the house and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot has made several appearances in the earlier seasons of Bigg Boss.

Antara Biswas more commonly known as Mona Lisa was seen in the last season of Bigg Boss 10 where she tied the knot to the actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. She is a Bhojpuri actress and has done quite the number of films in the south as well.

The couple even participated in the dance show Nach Baliye and seemed to have gained some fans.

Many names such as Uzma Ahmed, Nia Sharma, Dhinkchak Pooja and others are rumoured to be joining the Bigg Boss 11 this year. The show will air from September on Colors channel.

