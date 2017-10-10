Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan REVEALS How Much He Was Paid Per Week For The Show!

171 SHARES Share Tweet

As we all know, evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Zubair Khan accused host Salman Khan of ‘threatening’ him and has also filed a police complaint against the superstar. After Salman Khan lashed at Zubair for abusing and disrespecting the women of the house, Zubair consumed pills to get out of the Bigg Boss set. He was immediately taken to the hospital and later headed back to Mumbai after being discharged.

The makers of Bigg Boss had apparently asked Zubair to return to the show but he dismissed the offer.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“They were calling me back. When I attempted suicide after an argument with Salman Khan. I came here for my family, for my wife and kids. These guys are only showing ‘gaalis’. If I wanted I could have said a lot of things to him on the national television. I said too. But they were edited,” Zubair told HT.

Eliminated contestant Zubair, also revealed about the contract he signed before entering the house. He revealed, “The contract was of two years. I would have gotten Rs 25,000 every week. After two years, I would have gotten Rs 50,000 every month. Free ka paisa kisko bura lagta hai!”

“The contestants are mentally prepared, brainwashed. They don’t give access to any clocks or watches or TV. They get taken to 2-3 different hotels,” Zubair told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, while on the show, Zubair Khan had claimed that he was related to gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, and threatened fellow contestants to not tick him off or he can be dangerous to them.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video Here : Bigg Boss 11: Evicted Zubair Khan Accuses Salman Khan Of Threatening Him

Comments

comments