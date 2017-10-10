Hrithik Roshan And Shahid Kapoor Shared Twitter Banter Over Padmavati Trailer

698 SHARES Share Tweet

The recently released Padmavati trailer has not only captivated eyes of the audience but also the who’s who of Bollywood.

One of them being Hrithik Roshan who was swooned by the epic trailer.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter expressing his take over Padmavati trailer which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

The actor shared, “Unparalleled potential. Like never before’.

Unparalleled potential. Like never before. https://t.co/vukoXmSBhQ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 9, 2017



While the trailer received humongous response and appreciation from b-town, Hrithik’s comment was very special for Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor who is one of the lead actors of the film replied to Hrithik in a heartwarming manner.

Shahid took to twitter saying, “Thank you, my brother. Coming from you it feels special”.

Thank you my brother. Coming from you it feels special. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/QmpIh6NrmE — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 9, 2017



The trailer which was released only a few hours ago has created a rage on the internet and audience just can’t get over the beautiful trio of Deepika- Shahid-Ranveer.

Watch Trailer Here :